The signs for the formerly named Manchaca Road are being updated to the new name, Menchaca Road, throughout Wednesday and Thursday.

According to the City of Austin Transportation Department, there are 143 signs along the road that are being replaced, costing around $23,000 in manufacturing and installing fees.

The transportation department said the costs are covered by the applicant for the street's name change.

The large signs on the highways with the old names on them will not be replaced immediately. These signs are owned by the Texas Department of Transportation and will be updated at the normal service interval, according to Austin's transportation department.

These updates follow a judge's ruling in September that allowed for the renaming to take place. City leaders argued the road should be renamed to honor the man whom the road is named after, Jose Menchaca.

