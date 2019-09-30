AUSTIN, Texas — A long-standing South Austin road will officially get a new name.

A judge gave the OK to change the pronunciation and spelling of Manchaca Road to Menchaca.

The judge believed the name should honor its roots. City leaders have been pushing for the name change for quite a while.

The eight-mile road was named after a man who fought for Texas in the Battle of San Jacinto, but his name on the road has been misspelled all these years.

Now, the City can finally move forward with the change.

Manchaca Road is likely one of the most mispronounced in Austin. Hopefully, this change will help clear it up and honor the man it was named after – Jose Menchaca, a Tejano army captain.

The judge threw out a lawsuit last week from business owners who opposed the switch. They said in the past it will cost about $50,000 to change their signs and marketing to reflect the new spelling.

"To most people, it's just a pronunciation. But those small details matter quite a bit," said Robert Amaroso, who is the owner of Manchaca Village Veterinary Care.

The judge sided with city leaders who approved the changing of the name in 2018.

According to our partners at the Austin American-Statesman, the lawsuit initially came from the Manchaca Business Association and this ruling followed testimony in a Travis County Court.

