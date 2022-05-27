Man who threw Molotov cocktail at Travis County Democratic Party office gets 6-year sentence

Ryan Faircloth threw the explosive through the Austin office's window in September of 2021.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — The man convicted of throwing a Molotov cocktail through the window of the Travis County Democratic Party's office in Downtown Austin has learned his sentence -- six years.

Ryan Taylor Faircloth, 31, of San Antonio committed the crime on Sept. 29, 2021. Officials reported that a good Samaritan was able to extinguish the flames before first responders arrived.

Faircloth pleaded guilty to one count of arson on Jan. 10. In addition to his prison sentence, he was ordered to pay $12,472.84 in restitution and a $5,000 fine.

Officials said he admitted to targeting the office because he opposed positions he believed to be taken by the Democratic Party.

“Violence in the political process is unacceptable,” said U.S. Attorney Ashley C. Hoff. “We all must respect the rule of law. Those who commit acts of violence or destroy property for a political or ideological agenda will be held accountable for their crimes. My office will continue to investigate and bring to justice anyone who uses violent acts to harm, intimidate or coerce their fellow citizens participating in the political process.”

The FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force investigated this case with assistance from the Austin Police and Fire Departments. Assistant U.S. Attorneys G. Karthik Srinivasan and Michael C. Galdo prosecuted.

“Those who commit violence for any ideological agenda will be held accountable for their actions,” said FBI San Antonio Special Agent in Charge Oliver E. Rich Jr.