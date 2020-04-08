Man threatened mass shooting at Fort Hood to avenge Vanessa Guillen's death, affidavit says

Authorities said Mario Pena made the threat July 30 on social media.

A Texas man was released on bond after he was accused of threatening a mass shooting at Fort Hood in retaliation for Vanessa Guillen's murder.

Bexar County jail records Monday showed Mario Eloy Peña had been freed after he was charged with making a terrorist threat.

An affidavit said Peña posted on social media on July 30 that he would “be an active shooter” at Fort Hood to avenge Guillén's death.

Guillen was killed April 22 on Fort Hood by Aaron Robinson, according to the Army Criminal Investigation Division.

A criminal complaint said Robinson and his girlfriend Cecily Aguilar dismembered Guillen's body and buried her remains near the Leon River in Bell County. The remains were not found until June 30.