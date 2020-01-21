AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: The related video was published in November 2019.

Lakeway police have charged a man with manslaughter, a second-degree felony, after he reportedly strangled another man in the parking garage of the Lakeway Resort and Spa.

According to a report from our news partners at the Austin American-Statesman, police found Henry Houston, 54, on top of Frank Terlip, 66, on Saturday morning. When police separated the two, they noticed Terlip was unresponsive without vital signs. He has pronounced dead soon after.

Houston reportedly told police that he and Terlip's 35-year-old daughter had left Dallas-Fort Worth on Thursday to escape Terlip, whom Houston said was abusive. As they were entering their car in the resort parking lot, Houston said it appeared Terlip had tracked them to their current location.

At this time, Houston reportedly told police that Terlip punched him several times and stated, "I am going to kill you." So, Houston said he placed him in a prolonged chokehold, despite Terlip stating that he couldn't breathe.

As of Monday, court records indicate Houston remains in the Travis County jail under a $150,000 bond.

