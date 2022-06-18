Man wanted for allegedly stabbing, killing person on CapMetro bus arrested

Joshua Anthony Trevino, 17, was arrested at an East Austin apartment complex on Friday afternoon.

AUSTIN, Texas — A man wanted for allegedly stabbing a person to death on a Capital Metro bus was arrested on Friday afternoon.

Joshua Anthony Trevino, 17, was arrested by the U.S. Marshals-led Task Force in the 2500 block of New York Drive in Austin, officials said. The Austin Police Department (APD) requested the assistance of the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force on Wednesday to find and arrested Trevino.

Trevino has been sought on a homicide warrant from APD that was issued on June 15 and a bond violation with an original firearm theft charge.

An investigation by the task force revealed Trevino was in the Austin area and had recently removed his GPS ankle monitor. On Friday morning, the task force learned that Trevino was possibly located at an apartment complex on New York Drive. He was later surrounded by authorities and arrested without incident, officials said.

Trevino was taken to the Travis County Jail and is awaiting judicial proceedings.

