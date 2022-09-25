Man shows up at girlfriend's home to ask for help after being shot multiple times

He was shot in the leg and the buttocks.

SAN ANTONIO — A man showed up at his girlfriend's home to ask for help after he was shot multiple times, according to police.

It happened around 11:50 p.m. on the 300 block of Segura St on the west side of town.

Police were called to the location for a shooting in progress.

When officers arrived, they found a 49-year-old man who had been shot three times, twice in the leg and once in the buttocks.

Police said he showed up at his girlfriend's house asking for help after being shot.

He was taken to University Hospital in stable condition.

Police searched the area for a crime scene but were unable to locate one.

Officers said the shooting happened somewhere else, but did not know exactly where.

The victim is not providing much information and police have no information on the suspect.

No other injuries were reported and no other details were provided.

