Man sets rental car on fire near San Antonio Airport, police say

When the vehicle became fully engulfed, the suspect fled. The San Antonio Fire Department responded to the scene and put out the vehicle fire.

SAN ANTONIO — A man has been arrested after he set his rental car on fire near the airport, then tried to drive toward the terminals Saturday night, police say.

It all started around 11 p.m. when San Antonio Police say a man set his rental vehicle on fire at a gas station in the 9000 block of Airport Boulevard which is near the airport, then drove toward the airport terminals.

Police said the vehicle exploded as if it had ammunition. They used surveillance video then found and apprehended the suspect outside of Terminal B.