AUSTIN, Texas — A man has serious injuries after an accident at a construction site in Spicewood on Saturday afternoon.

The incident happened around 1:30 p.m. at the 4200 block of Bee Creek Road.

Austin-Travis County EMS said a man in his 20s was hit by a piece of steel and fell around 20 feet.

The Pedernales Fire Department assisted in setting up a lowering rope system to extricate the man from the third level.

The man was taken to St. David’s South Austin Medical Center with potentially serious, non-life-threatening injuries.

No further information is available at this time.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Cedric Benson funeral service to be held Saturday in Austin

Family: Newlyweds killed in accident minutes after getting married

Brazil military begins operations to fight Amazon fires