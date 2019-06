AUSTIN, Texas — A man is seriously injured after a reported stabbing in southeast Austin on Saturday evening.

The incident happened around 6 p.m. at the 6000 block of East Riverside Drive, Austin-Travis County EMS said.

The man was taken to a local trauma center with serious, potentially life-threatening injuries.

Police said a possible suspect was detained on a Capital Metro bus around 1st Street and Barton Springs.

No further information is available at this time.