A man was seriously injured during an alleged fight in South Austin on Saturday.

Austin-Travis County EMS said the two men were fighting along Manchaca and Ben White. It happened around 8 p.m.

FINAL Manchaca Rd / W Ben White Blvd Svrd EB (20:03): #ATCEMSMedics have transported ~60s male after a possible assault (APD investigating). Patient transported to St David's South with serious potentially life threatening injuries. EMS clear the scene. No further info available. — ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) June 17, 2018

One man, in his 60's was sent to the hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries.

Austin Police said K9's found the suspect overnight and the suspect was taken into custody.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

© 2018 KVUE