Man riding lawn mower killed in car collision Monday

The incident occurred Monday morning, according to police.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — A man riding a lawn mower died following a collision between himself and a car on the 6000 block of the South Interstate 35 service road Monday morning.

Austin Police Department officers reported to the scene around 8:44 a.m. The man on the lawn mower had been riding in a grassy area on the service road's right shoulder.

The man died at the scene, and the car's driver was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

The APD said the investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to call the Highway Investigation Tip Line at 512-974-8111 or the Crime Stoppers tip line at 512-472-8477.

No other information is available at this time.