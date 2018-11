TRAVIS COUNTY — The Department of Public Safety is investigating a deadly crash in East Travis County overnight Thursday.

Officials said the wreck happened around midnight at the intersection of FM 973 and FM 969.

Troopers said a car rolled over, killing one person. Austin-Travis County EMS said the person was a man.

No other cars were involved in the crash.

No other details were immediately available.

