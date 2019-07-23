AUSTIN, Texas — Austin police said the preliminary investigation of a deadly motorcycle crash on July 22 shows the motorcycle drove off the road for an unknown reason.

APD said a black Honda CRB motorcycle was driving eastbound on FM 2222 in the 11000 block at 11:12 p.m. when it "left the roadway for an unknown reason."

The driver of the motorcycle, a 38-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The road was closed at the time as investigators worked in the area, but all lanes were reopened at about 3 a.m. July 23.

Anyone with information related to this incident should call APD's Vehicular Homicide Unit at 512-974-5576.

According to APD, this is Austin's 41st fatal traffic crash of 2019, resulting in 42 fatalities this year.

This is an ongoing investigation. Check back for updates.

