AUSTIN — A man was killed Thursday night after he reportedly crashed into a pole on Research Boulevard, according to the Austin Police Department.

The crash reportedly happened in the 9000 block in Research Boulevard Service Road, Austin-Travis County EMS said. Drivers should expect delays in that area.

#ATXTraffic Fatality ~9000blk Research Blvd Svrd Sb (19:48) #ATCEMSMedics have obtained a Deceased On Scene pronouncement of an adult male. Expect closures. Avoid the area. Watch for investigators on scene. No further information available. — ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) November 30, 2018

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

