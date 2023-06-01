Man in critical condition after being attacked by bees in Fayette County

First responders were forced to use a fire extinguisher to stop the bees from attacking the man.

AUSTIN, Texas — A man is currently in critical condition after he was attacked by a swarm of bees in Plum Tuesday afternoon.

According to Sherriff Keith Korenek, the Fayette County Sheriff's Office received a call shortly after 4:30 p.m. Tuesday reporting a man lying on the ground being swarmed by bees on Plum Main Street in Plum.

The Fayette County Fire Department and the Fayette County EMS responded to the scene and located the man struggling.

Fire Deputy Joe Gonzalez, in an effort to quell the bees, sprayed the man with a fire extinguisher. Smith and other personnel including EMS then guided the man away from the area.

Gonzalez and other EMS personnel also suffered a number of stings. The male victim suffered from both stings and labored breathing due to inhaling the dry powder from the fire extinguisher.

The subject was taken by EMS to the airport in Smithville to be transported to Dell Seton hospital where he is currently in critical condition. His name is not being released at this time.

The emergency personnel who suffered stings were taken to St. Mark's Medical Center in La Grange and have been released.