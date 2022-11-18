Man in custody following SWAT callout in southeast Austin

No one was injured and the man has not been identified.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — A man is in custody Friday night following a SWAT callout in southeast Austin.

According to the Austin Police Department, the incident started when officials served a felony warrant at an apartment complex around 6936 E. Ben White Boulevard on Friday afternoon.

Officials were serving a felony warrant in an arson case around 4 p.m when they saw the man on the balcony of his apartment residence. He then went back inside.

Due to his prior weapon charges and being a known arsonist, officials called the SWAT team in. SWAT arrived a couple of hours later and eventually helped officials bring the man into custody.

No one was injured and the man has not been identified.

Residents in the area were evacuated as a precaution and the road was shut down in the area. Authorities also brought in a CapMetro bus to keep evacuated residents warm and dry as rain moved through the area.

With the suspect in custody, authorities are now clearing his apartment and have reopened the road. People have also been allowed to return.

No other information was immediately available.

Watch the media conference here:

APD media briefing on Swat call out Posted by Austin Police Department on Friday, November 18, 2022