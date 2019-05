AUSTIN, Texas — A man is in a critical condition on Wednesday night after a stabbing in northwest Austin.

The incident happened around 8 p.m. near the 9400 block of Anderson Mill Road, west of the Pond Springs Road intersection.

The stabbing happened after a fight at a bus stop, police said. One person was detained.

The man was transported to a local trauma facility with life-threatening injuries, Austin-Travis County EMS said.