Man injured after leading officers on car chase from Pflugerville to Austin

Pflugerville PD said the suspect shot at officers and they returned fire. The man was eventually hit by an officer's vehicle.

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — A suspect is at a local hospital after shooting at Pflugerville Police Department officers and leading them on a chase.

Pflugerville PD said the incident happened as officers conducted a narcotics investigation and attempted to apprehend the suspect. The suspect led officers on a pursuit around 6:30 p.m. that began in Pflugerville and ended in Austin.

After crashing the vehicle at Parmer Lane and McAllen Pass, the man got out of the car and shot at officers. He then ran into a convenience store, fleeing on foot. The department said the suspect tried to carjack a civilian and shot at responding officers, who fired back.

Throughout the course of the incident, the department said there were "multiple instances" where the man fired shots at officers, who returned the fire. The suspect was subsequently hit by an officer in a vehicle.

The suspect is now in the hospital, but his condition was not immediately known.

The department said officers learned the man was also wanted on a robbery warrant.

The scene is secure at this time and there is no active threat to the public. The Texas Rangers are on the scene and leading the investigation, per the department.

