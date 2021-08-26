Man found with two firearms outside of Austin High School arrested, report says

Officials said the man was found near the back of the school Thursday morning.

AUSTIN, Texas — A man was arrested Thursday morning after being found outside of Austin High School with two firearms, according to a report from KVUE's news partners at the Austin American-Statesman.

The report states a staff member noticed the man and then reported it to the Austin ISD Police Department.

When police arrived, they located the man in possession of two weapons.

"The incident was contained to the area of the rear of the school and fortunately did not impact normal school operations," Principal Melvin Bedford said. "I commend our staff member for reporting the incident, and I encourage all students to notify a trusted adult, campus leader or police any time they feel unsafe, threatened or concerned. If you see something, say something."

No further information was immediately available.