Man fires crossbow at vehicle on I-10, arrested for deadly conduct

Deputies reportedly seized eight firearms, a silencer, ammunition and the pistol crossbow from the suspect's vehicle.

FAYETTE COUNTY, Texas — A road-rage incident on Interstate 10 led to a man firing a crossbow at the vehicle behind him.

In a press release, Fayette County Sheriff Keith Korenek reported that around 2:39 p.m. on Friday, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from a victim reporting a road rage incident. The victim alleged that the suspect driver opened his back glass in his truck and discharged a pistol crossbow bolt at the victim’s front windshield, fracturing the glass.

The incident occurred on E. I-10 at the 675-mile marker near Schulenburg. According to the press release, Colorado County deputies were notified of the incident as the suspect's vehicle, a 2012 Dodge pickup, was traveling eastbound.

The suspect's vehicle was located and stopped on E. I-10 at the 704-mile marker, near Alleyton in Colorado County. The victim also stopped and both vehicles were escorted off I-10 onto the feeder road.

According to the report, Investigator Kenn Kretz responded to the scene and met with Colorado County Deputies and the victim. After speaking to both parties involved, the suspect, identified as 66-year-old Richard Wesley Kammerer of Porter, Texas, was arrested.

Deputies reportedly seized eight firearms, a silencer, ammunition and the pistol crossbow from Kammerer's vehicle.

Kammerer was transported to the Dan R. Beck Justice Center and charged with Deadly Conduct.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING: