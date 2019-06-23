AUSTIN, Texas — A man is in a serious condition after a collision in South Austin on Sunday morning, Austin-Travis County EMS said.

The crash happened at around 3 a.m. at the 8100 block of South I-35, between Slaughter Lane and West William Cannon Drive. People had been trapped following the wreck, ATCEMS said.

A bystander fell around 20 feet into a ravine while reportedly helping the people involved in the crash.

One person was taken to the South Austin Medical Center with serious injuries that were not expected to be life-threatening. It is unclear if the person hospitalized was the bystander or someone involved in the crash.