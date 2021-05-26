Man faces DWI charge after fatal accident in northwest Austin

A 40-year-old man has been arrested over the incident.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is currently investigating a fatal May 22 crash that occurred in the 7300 block of McNeil Drive in northwest Austin.

At approximately 8:40 p.m., officers reported responding to a crash where a 66-year-old pedestrian was struck by a Chevrolet Impala.

APD said in a statement the driver of the Chevrolet Impala, Adrian Thomas, 40, was arrested at the scene and was charged with driving while intoxicated (DWI).

APD said this case is still under investigation and it will provide updates as the investigation proceeds.

According to APD, this is Austin’s 43rd fatal traffic crash of 2021. On this date in 2020, APD had reported 35 fatal crashes resulting in 37 fatalities.

Anyone with any information on the incident is asked to contact APD at 512-974-4424 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 512-472-8477.