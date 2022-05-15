Man drowns in New Braunfels near Gruene River Bridge

Witnesses said the 28-year-old man from Mexico went under the water and did not resurface.

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — A man died Saturday while swimming in the Guadalupe River in New Braunfels, according to a news release from the city.

New Braunfels police and fire personnel were called to the banks of the Guadalupe River in the 1400 block of Gruene Road just after 6 p.m. Saturday for a report of a possible drowning.

A 28-year-old man from Mexico had been swimming in the river in the area of the Gruene River Bridge. Witnesses said he went under the water and did not resurface.

Paramedics were able to locate the man and began taking lifesaving measures. He was believed to be under the water for about 20 minutes.

The man was pronounced deceased at the scene. An autopsy has been ordered, but officials said the drowning appears to be accidental, and foul play is not suspected.