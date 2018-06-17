The Williamson County Sheriff's Office responded Saturday evening to reports of an adult drowning victim in the 15000 block of Ranch Road 620.

Williamson County deputies received the call about the reported drowning at 6:51 p.m.

Police said the victim was an unidentified white man in his 40s. The drowning occurred at The Marquis at Brushy Creek Apartments, located at 15510 Ranch Road 620 N, police confirmed to KVUE.

Williamson County Sheriff Robert Chody provided an update Saturday evening:

Chody said police found the man out of the pool because people in the area had pulled him out. He said the victim was unresponsive and Williamson County deputies gave the man CPR to no avail. Medics then attempted life-saving measures on the man after deputies failed to resuscitate him with CPR, which also failed.

The victim was isolated by himself in one of two pools at the apartment complex, according to Chody. Chody said the incident was caught on surveillance video and added that foul play was not suspected. He said the victim displayed "odd behavior" by continually bobbing his face in and out of the water.

"It's something I've never seen before," Chody said.

Chody said there were roughly 12 people in the "pool area" that were separated from the pool the victim drowned in. Chody said a person he believed to be under 20 years old found the victim face down in the water after the victim had been underwater for nearly two minutes.

Chody added there were multiple attempts to try and pull the victim out of the pool, and they were eventually able to do so.

Police believe the man may have been a resident of the apartment complex because he was seen walking into the pool area, Chody said.

