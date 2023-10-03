Man dies in police custody following incident on Research Boulevard in northwest Austin

The Austin Police Department is classifying the man's death as an "in-custody death," but it is unclear what caused him to die.

AUSTIN, Texas — A man is dead following an incident on Research Boulevard in northwest Austin early Tuesday morning.

The Austin Police Department (APD) said it got a call at around 3 a.m. that a person was in the roadway in the 12000 block of Research Boulevard. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man who was bleeding and holding a pipe in his hand.

According to police, the man ran across several lanes of traffic to the other side of the road and began beating himself with the pipe.

At that time, the responding officers Tased the man and took him into custody. He then became unresponsive, and officers began performing CPR as they called Austin-Travis County EMS to the scene.

Medics were able to revive the man and take him to a hospital in Round Rock, but he later died.

#BREAKING: Police say a person running into the road at Research Blvd was hitting themselves in the head with a pipe. Officers tased them and got them into custody. They became unresponsive, EMS revived them, but they were later pronounced dead at the hospital. pic.twitter.com/3EEObw0Di5 — Eric Pointer (@EricPointerTV) October 3, 2023

APD is classifying the man's death as an "in-custody death," but officers are unsure what caused the man to die.

As of around 8:20 a.m. Tuesday, the US 183 North frontage road near Oak Knoll Drive is blocked as police continue to investigate.

No additional information is available at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.