AUSTIN -- A man has died from his injuries after he was attacked at a South Austin bus stop, police said.

On June 16 at around 8 p.m., a witness called police to report that a man was "beating and kicking another" at a bus stop located at Redd Street and Manchaca Road, according to police. When officers arrived, they found Allen "Popeye" Kiddy, 66, on the ground. He was taken to a hospital where he later died. Police said they got word about his death on June 18.

The bus stop is across from Sunrise Community Church and the Homeless Navigation Center, which is where Kiddy and his pastor, Mark Hilbelink, met about five years ago.

"He would always like to come in and joke around with people. He was just a fun, loving guy. He liked to tease a lot of us and would come in and get resources and things like that," he said.

Police said that the suspect, 51-year-old Juan Deltoro, ran away after the incident that night. He was later found and questioned by police. He is currently charged with aggravated assault.

Homicide detectives are asking anyone who may have information about this incident to call the Homicide Tip Line at 512-477-3588, Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS or text "Tip 103" plus your message to CRIMES.

