AUSTIN, Texas — Police said a man died from his injuries one day after a driver struck his truck and forced it to overturn on Loop 360 on June 8.

A preliminary investigation showed that the driver of a Ford Explorer was turning onto North Loop 360 from Great Hills Trail when she failed to use the dedicated merge lane, police said. She drove into the right lane of the road and hit a box truck driven by Guadalupe Padilla Palacios, 42.

Palacios' truck then overturned and hit a guard rail. He was taken to a hospital, where he died one day later.

Anyone with information about the crash should call police at (512) 974-5594.

WATCH: Austin police address spike in traffic deaths

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

LCRA to close Highway 620 at Mansfield Dam on Monday

Wimberley karate instructor sentenced to life plus 20 years in child abuse, pornography case

Cedar Park child care facility under investigation after girl dies following near-drowning