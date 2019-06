AUSTIN, Texas — A man has died at a nature preserve in South Austin, according to Austin-Travis County EMS.

ATCEMS said at around 10 a.m. Friday that they received reports that someone was "having seizures" at the Stephenson Nature Preserve. The preserve is located at Brodie Lane and William Cannon Drive.

Rescuers reportedly started performing CPR on the man, but he later died.

This story will update as more information becomes available.