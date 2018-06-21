AUSTIN -- A Hispanic man who is estimated to be in his 40s has died after he was struck by a vehicle in East Austin Thursday, first responders said.

Austin-Travis County EMS said the crash happened shortly after 3 p.m. at East Oltorf Street and Huntwick Drive. ATCEMS said he died at the scene of the crash. Police said the man was pronounced dead at 3:20 p.m.

Witnesses told police the vehicle that struck the man was a red sedan driven by a female. Police said the victim and the female driving the red sedan knew each other. Authorities said they believe the woman intentionally struck the man with her vehicle and drove away. A possible suspect has been identified, police said. The only description of the suspect police gave was that she is a white female driving a red sedan.

APD said they do not believe -- based on information they gathered -- the victim and alleged suspect were dating, but simply knew each other.

WATCH THE PRESS BRIEFING HERE:

Drivers should avoid the area. Police said Huntwick Drive, Oltorf Street and eastbound Pleasant Valley Road have been shut down due to the collision.

