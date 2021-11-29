Man dies after Thanksgiving Day shooting and crash, Austin police say

Police said the man was found with a gunshot wound after crashing his vehicle on an I-35 service road.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Travis County Medical Examiner's Office has ruled the cause of death for a man pronounced dead after crashing his vehicle on Thanksgiving Day as a gunshot wound, and the manner of death a homicide.

According to police, 911 began receiving calls about a reckless driver and a crash around 9:42 p.m.

Police responded to the 50 block of the North Interstate 35 service road and found the man in the driver's seat with obvious trauma. Despite life-saving measures, George Michael Lopez, 30, was pronounced deceased at 10:05 p.m.

Anyone with more information or video of the incident is asked to call APD Homicide at 512-974-TIPS, email homicide.apd@austintexas.gov, use the Crime Stoppers tip line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS) or the Crime Stoppers app. Tips can be submitted anonymously. Information leading to an arrest could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

This is Austin's 85th homicide of the year.