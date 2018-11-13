AUSTIN — A man is now dead after being transported to the hospital with a life-threatening gunshot wound, officials say.

Earlier this afternoon, Austin police said they were investigating a possible shooting/stabbing at the WoodSpring Suites hotel on the 11000 block of the I-35 frontage road.

The call came in at 2:48 p.m., and police were on the scene at 2:50.

Police later reported they were investigating the case as a suspicious death.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

© 2018 KVUE-TV