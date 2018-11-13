AUSTIN — A man is now dead after being transported to the hospital with a life-threatening gunshot wound, officials say.
Earlier this afternoon, Austin police said they were investigating a possible shooting/stabbing at the WoodSpring Suites hotel on the 11000 block of the I-35 frontage road.
The call came in at 2:48 p.m., and police were on the scene at 2:50.
Police later reported they were investigating the case as a suspicious death.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
