AUSTIN — A man is now dead after being transported to the hospital with a life-threatening gunshot wound, officials say.

Earlier this afternoon, Austin police said they were investigating a possible shooting/stabbing at the WoodSpring Suites hotel on the 11000 block of the I-35 frontage road. Austin-Travis County EMS reported the man was transported with critical injuries and a reported gunshot wound.

The call came in at 2:48 p.m. and police were on the scene at 2:50. The Austin Police Department said the man's cause of death is still being investigated. Police also couldn't confirm if a person seen in handcuffs on scene was their suspect. At a press conference around 6:30 p.m., the APD said officials are still canvassing the scene to determine details on the suspect.

As of the press conference, police are investigating the case as a suspicious death. It will be investigated by the APD and Travis County Medical Examiner's Office.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the APD Homicide Tip Line at 512-477-3588.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

