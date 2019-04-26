CEDAR PARK, Texas — The video above was published Jan. 14.

A 28-year-old man has died after Cedar Park police said he drove the wrong way down a busy street.

The Cedar Park Police Department said that around 1:20 a.m. on Friday, April 26, Lawrence Jerell White was driving westbound in the eastbound lanes of East Whitestone Boulevard before crashing into another car.

White died at the scene of the crash.

The driver of the other car was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, police said.

This marks Cedar Parks' first deadly crash of 2019.

