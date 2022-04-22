Man dies after driving through security gate at Luke Air Force Base, officials say

Luke Air Force Base officials said at around 3:45 p.m., the unidentified man drove through the South Gate security checkpoint failing to follow proper protocols.

LITCHFIELD PARK, Ariz. — Authorities are investigating after a man was killed when he allegedly drove through a security checkpoint at Luke Air Force Base on Friday.

Base officials said at around 3:45 p.m., the unidentified man drove through the South Gate security checkpoint failing to follow proper security protocols at the base.

Base security teams deployed an automated vehicle barrier, which stopped the man's car, officials said.

Officials said responding medical personnel pronounced the man deceased. Base officials confirmed the individual was not a military member.

Luke Air Force Base said the cause of the incident is under investigation by the Glendale Police Department.

