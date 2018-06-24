BURNET COUNTY, Texas -- A man has died after his body was pulled from a swimming area at Inks Lake State Park on Saturday.

According to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, 44-year-old Kenneth Matthew Curtis from McQueeney, Texas, was pulled from the day-use swim area across the cove from the Inks Lake State Park store around 6 p.m. Officials said bystanders began CPR until EMS arrived.

TPWD reported the man was transported to the hospital unconscious, where he was later declared deceased.

TPWD is currently investigating.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

