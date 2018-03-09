AUSTIN — A man has died from his injuries after he was hit while running across South Lamar Boulevard.

He was hit while crossing the street in the 4200 block of South Lamar Boulevard at 11:12 p.m. on Sept. 2, police said. Police said he crossing from the Brodie Oaks shopping center, and did not appear to use a crosswalk.

The man is unidentified.

Austin Travis County EMS said medics and the Austin Fire Department responded to the scene and performed CPR, but he later died.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call 512-974-5576.

© 2018 KVUE-TV