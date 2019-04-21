A man in his 40s has died after being hit by a car on I-35.

Austin-Travis County EMS responded to the incident at the 4500 block of N IH-35 just after 10 a.m. on Sunday.

The man was taken to Dell Seton Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. He later died, police said.

Austin Fire Department and Austin Police Department assisted with the response.

Motorists have been told to expect delays in the area.

