Man who allegedly abused dog in a video taken into custody, police say

DeKalb County Police Department wanted Mekhi Jackson after a video was shown to them depicting animal cruelty.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A man accused of dog abuse in DeKalb County is now in custody, according to an update from the police department on Saturday.

Police wanted Mekhi Jackson following a video shown to them depicting animal cruelty. Images were later released by police showing a man standing over and holding a small dog.

The department later updated the public on their Facebook, saying they'd found the dog dead.

DeKalb Police said on Twitter that Jackson was taken into custody at 2:30 p.m. on their Twitter. Investigators said the video of the alleged abuse was taken Sunday, March 12, at 2051 Flat Shoals Road, which is listed as Highlands of East Atlanta on Google Maps.

A criminal background check shows Jackson previously was charged with three counts of felony aggravated assault and one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Police said they were working with the DeKalb County Animal Enforcement Services to investigate what happened.