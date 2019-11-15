PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — A man is dead after a shooting in Pflugerville on Thursday night.

Police said they responded to reports of gunshots at the 7-Eleven at 17511 Schultz Ln. around 8:45 p.m.

A man was found with gunshot wounds and officers attempted life-saving efforts but he died on the scene.

Suspects were last seen in a white Cadillac sedan and a white Dodge 1500 truck, Pflugerville police said.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Pflugerville police.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

'I'm scared to step foot in that class': Kyle HS attack victim shares her story after beating by substitute

City of Austin will buy multimillion-dollar hotel to house the homeless

Taylor Swift accuses music executives of blocking her from performing her music