AUSTIN, Texas — A man is dead after a motorcycle crash in northeast Austin on Wednesday night.

The crash happened at the 7000 block of East Howard Lane near Manor.

According to Austin-Travis County EMS, two men in their 30s were taken to St. David’s Round Rock Medical Center.

The first man was in cardiac arrest when EMS arrived and performed CPR. The second man was taken to the hospital with potentially serious injuries.

Austin police later said the incident was fatal.

There are no further details available at this time.

