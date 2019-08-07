KYLE, Texas — A man is dead after a motorcycle crash in Kyle on Sunday night.
Police said the accident happened at around 10:40 p.m. near the Sonic on FM 150 West.
Daniel Rodriguez, 50, was headed westbound and veered off the road, striking a trailer parked in the grass, said Kyle Police Chief Jeff Barnett. He was not wearing a helmet at the time.
Rodriguez was taken to Ascension/Seton Hays, where he later died.
The road was closed until around 2 p.m. while officers investigated, Barnett said.
Rodriguez’s next-of-kin has been notified, police said.
