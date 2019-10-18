AUSTIN, Texas — On Oct. 13, 23-year-old David Tienda was hit by a truck while he was attempting to cross the street.

The accident occurred at William Cannon Drive and Emerald Forest Drive. The truck was traveling westbound on William Cannon Drive while Tienda was attempting to cross the street. The truck, which had a green light at the intersection, continued through and hit Tienda.

Tienda was transported to a hospital with serious injuries and died on Oct. 16.

The driver stayed on the scene and no charges are expected. This accident marks Austin's 66 fatal traffic crash of 2019. This is up from this time in 2018, when there were 56 fatal crashes with 57 total deaths.

