AUSTIN, Texas — A man is dead after a shooting in East Austin on Monday night, and a suspect is in custody.

The incident happened around 7:45 p.m. at the 3600 block of Webberville Road, Austin-Travis County EMS said.

An adult man was taken to a local trauma hospital with critical, life-threatening gunshot wounds. He later died from his injuries, police said.

First responders are on the scene investigating.

No further information is available at this time.

