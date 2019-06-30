AUSTIN, Texas — A man is dead after a crash involving a car and a motorcycle in East Austin on Saturday night.

The crash happened at around 8:45 p.m. at Webberville Road and Springdale Road.

A man in his 20s was taken to Dell Seton Medical Center with critical injuries. He later died from his injuries.

CPR was administered on the victim, Austin-Travis County EMS said.

Motorists are advised to expect traffic closures in the area.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Escaped monitor lizard found in Williamson County

Red Sox, Yankees gift jerseys to Prince Harry, Meghan for baby Archie before NY's win in London

Man found dead in Florida canal was partially eaten by 11-foot gator, deputies confirm