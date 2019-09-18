AUSTIN, Texas — A man has suffered life-threatening injuries after an apparent shooting in South Austin.

According to Austin-Travis County EMS, medics responded to the 1200 block of Mariposa Drive around 6:22 p.m.

They then took a man to the hospital with critical injuries from a gunshot wound.

No other details were immediately available.

