MANOR, Texas — A man is in custody after a deadly shooting in East Travis County, near Manor, on Thursday night.
The incident happened off the eastbound service road of the 10000 block of East U.S. 290 just before 8 p.m., according to Austin-Travis County EMS.
Police said they were called to Capitol Wright Distributing after reports of a man lying in the parking lot.
Richard Scott, 41, was taken to Dell Seton Medical Center with critical, life-threatening injuries from gunshot wounds.
He later died in the hospital around 8:30 p.m., police said.
The Austin Police Department said detectives spoke with witnesses and determined the incident was the result of an argument between co-workers.
A murder warrant was issued for suspect Tyree Washington, who turned himself into police around 3 p.m. on Friday.
Detectives believe it was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (512) 472-TIPS or email homicide.apd@austintexas.gov.
