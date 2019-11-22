MANOR, Texas — A man is in custody after a deadly shooting in East Travis County, near Manor, on Thursday night.

The incident happened off the eastbound service road of the 10000 block of East U.S. 290 just before 8 p.m., according to Austin-Travis County EMS.

Police said they were called to Capitol Wright Distributing after reports of a man lying in the parking lot.

Richard Scott, 41, was taken to Dell Seton Medical Center with critical, life-threatening injuries from gunshot wounds.

He later died in the hospital around 8:30 p.m., police said.

The Austin Police Department said detectives spoke with witnesses and determined the incident was the result of an argument between co-workers.

A murder warrant was issued for suspect Tyree Washington, who turned himself into police around 3 p.m. on Friday.

Detectives believe it was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (512) 472-TIPS or email homicide.apd@austintexas.gov.

