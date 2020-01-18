AUSTIN, Texas — A man critically injured in a stabbing in East Austin on Friday night has now died.

Austin-Travis County EMS said the incident happened around 6:38 p.m. on the 1100 block of Estes Avenue.

Medics transported a man estimated to be in his 20s to a nearby trauma facility with life-threatening injuries.

He later died from his injuries.

The Austin Police Department said helicopters were searching for a suspect.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

