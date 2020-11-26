Man critically injured after road rage incident in southeast Austin

Police are asking for the public's assistance.

AUSTIN, Texas — Police are asking for the public’s assistance after a road rage incident in southeast Austin on Wednesday night left a man critically injured.

First responders were called to the scene of a crash at Montopolis Drive and Riverside Drive around 9:10 p.m., police said.

Austin-Travis County EMS transported the victim, a 20-year-old Hispanic man, to an area hospital in a critical condition. Once at the hospital, medical staff discovered the man had sustained a life-threatening gunshot wound, police said. He remains in a critical condition.

Witnesses told detectives the victim and occupants of a four-door white sedan had gotten into a road rage incident where multiple shots were fired from the white sedan while traveling eastbound on Riverside Drive from Pleasant Valley Road.

Anyone with any information or video of the incident is asked to contact police at 512-974-TIPS, email homicide.apd@austintexas.gov or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 512-472-8477 (TIPS).