AUSTIN, Texas — A man estimated to be in his 20s suffered critical injuries Sunday after diving headfirst into shallow water at the Lower Bull Creek Greenbelt, according to Austin-Travis County EMS.

ATCEMS reported after 6 p.m. on Sunday that the man was transported by STAR Flight to Dell Seton Medical Center with critical injuries resulting from a headfirst dive into shallow water.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Man shows up to Austin airport to find out his airline doesn't operate there anymore

Three injured in northeast Austin motorcycle crash