AUSTIN, Texas — A man estimated to be in his 20s suffered critical injuries Sunday after diving headfirst into shallow water at the Lower Bull Creek Greenbelt, according to Austin-Travis County EMS.
ATCEMS reported after 6 p.m. on Sunday that the man was transported by STAR Flight to Dell Seton Medical Center with critical injuries resulting from a headfirst dive into shallow water.
No other information was immediately available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
